March 5 update: As 1-year mark of first COVID-19 case in Pa. nears, state reaches 944,196

Pennsylvania reported 2,757 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a day ahead of the pandemic’s first anniversary in the state.

Since March 6, 2020, there have been 944,196 cases. There have been 3.93 million negative tests and 91% of people have recovered statewide.

Centre County’s daily case totals have been below 100 for the better part of a month. Friday’s increase of 43 cases brings the county’s total to 13,093. Overall, there have been 12,020 confirmed cases and 1,073 probable cases, and 61,867 negative tests.

Across the state, there were 43 new deaths, which brings the total to 24,262. The state Department of Health continues to list 211 deaths in Centre County.

Pennsylvania has administered 2.78 million doses of the vaccine through Thursday to 1.91 million people (excluding in Philadelphia and federal facilities). Centre County residents have received 27,971 first doses and 14,309 second doses.

Hospitalizations continue to decline statewide, with 20 fewer patients Friday. The average number of hospitalized patients is about 4,200 less than the high reached in December and is also below the peak in the spring.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 14 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 28 and 84, a a spokesperson said Friday.

The hospital has seen an average of 15 COVID-19 patients per day in March, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in Mount Nittany Health’s weekly update. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline locally, with an average of 18 patients per day in February and 41 in January.

“While hospitalizations are down, we continue to stress the absolute necessity of consistent, continued adherence to COVID safety protocols,” Joshi said. “This includes masking, avoiding large gatherings, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

Mount Nittany Health has administered more than 18,500 vaccines — 3,000-plus this week — and has scheduled almost 8,000 future appointments, Joshi said. The health system is scheduling vaccines through a waitlist and calls to at-risk patients.

Centre County reported one additional case in a nursing/personal care home resident. There have been 713 resident cases, 148 employee cases and 161 deaths in 17 long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there have been 67,687 resident cases, 13,381 employee cases and 12,611 resident deaths at 1,561 distinct nursing and personal care homes.

The state has not yet updated ZIP code case data.