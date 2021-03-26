March 26 update: Pa. adds almost 5,000 COVID-19 cases, highest daily total in 2 months

Pennsylvania on Friday added almost 5,000 COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day total in two months.

The statewide total grew by 4,927 to reach 1,005,167 cases. Friday’s daily total is the state’s highest since 5,191 cases were reported Jan. 30. There have been 4.1 million negative tests and 91% of people have recovered statewide.

In Centre County, daily cases remained in the high double digits, with 89 new positives reported. There have been 14,225 cases (12,989 confirmed and 1,236 probable) along with 64,444 negative tests.

Across the state, 113,595 additional vaccinations were given to bring the total to 4.73 million (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). There have been 3.07 million partial vaccinations and 1.66 million full vaccinations administered.

Centre County residents have received 65,828 vaccinations, an increase of 1,638. There have been 40,475 partial vaccinations and 25,353 vaccinations given.

There have been 24,953 deaths statewide, an increase of 36. The Department of Health counts 213 Centre County deaths.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,966 (+22)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,330 (+8)

16803 (State College): 1,245 (+7)

16802 (University Park): 1,094 (+18)

16686 (Tyrone): 951 (+3)

16866 (Philipsburg): 781 (+4)

16870 (Port Matilda): 434 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 351

16845 (Karthaus): 261

16828 (Centre Hall): 256 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 255 (+4)

16875 (Spring Mills): 243

16822 (Beech Creek): 185 (+3)

16844 (Julian): 180 (+2)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 165 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 121

16877 (Warriors Mark): 103

16874 (Snow Shoe): 96 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 78

16826 (Blanchard): 67

16829 (Clarence): 63 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 61 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 60

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 25

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 22

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.