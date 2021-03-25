Free COVID-19 testing will have a new location in Centre County. Here’s what to know

The free COVID-19 testing site in Centre County is scheduled to remain open until May 1, but is set to shift locations for the third time in six months.

The site is scheduled to be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the lower level of the Patton Township Municipal Building, county Administrator Margaret Gray said Thursday.

“We think testing is still important even as more of our citizens are vaccinated,” Gray said. “Testing is still an integral and important part of our COVID-19 mitigation approach.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people can be tested per day at 100 Patton Plaza. The state Health Department, which is set to operate and pay for the site, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 12,500 tests were administered at either the Nittany Mall or the former Comcast building at 1155 Benner Pike. The county’s contract to administer tests at the latter is scheduled to expire Saturday.

“This is terrific news that we can still continue testing here in Centre County,” county Commissioner Michael Pipe said. “... It’s gonna be really phenomenal.”