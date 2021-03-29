March 29 update: Centre County adds 214 COVID-19 cases over 3-day period; Pa. has 10,101

Pennsylvania added 10,101 COVID-19 cases over the past three days, the Department of Health said Monday.

After technical problems delayed the release of case data Saturday, the state reported combined case totals for Saturday and Sunday as well as separate totals for Monday.

There were 7,178 new cases reported Saturday and Sunday and 2,923 additional cases on Monday, which brings the total to 1,015,268. Statewide, there have been 4.12 million negative tests and 91% of people have recovered.

Centre County’s case total rose by 214, with 168 new cases between Saturday and Sunday and 46 new cases reported Monday.

The county’s case total stands at 14,439 (13,180 confirmed and 1,259 probable), and there have been 64,753 negative tests.

Hospitalizations continue to increase locally and across the state.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 24 COVID-19 patients between ages 18 and 90, a spokesperson said Monday. That’s the highest patient number since the health system’s Feb. 9 update.

Statewide, hospitalizations rose by 139 since Friday and are at the highest level in a month.

Across Pennsylvania, 4.96 million vaccine doses have been administered — 3.2 million partial vaccinations and 1.75 million full vaccinations. The total excludes Philadelphia and federal facilities. The state ranks 12th in the country when it comes to the percentage of the population that has gotten at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Statewide, there are 1.75 million people who are fully vaccinated and 1.57 million people who have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine, the Health Department said.

Centre County residents have received 68,568 vaccinations. There have been 42,500 partial vaccinations and 26,068 full vaccinations given; 26,068 people are fully vaccinated and 16,719 people are partially vaccinated (one dose of a two-dose vaccine).

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from Friday (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,034 (+68)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,353 (+23)

16803 (State College): 1,264 (+19)

16802 (University Park): 1,137 (+43)

16686 (Tyrone): 952 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 785 (+4)

16870 (Port Matilda): 442 (+8)

16841 (Howard): 356 (+5)

16845 (Karthaus): 262 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 260 (+4)

16827 (Boalsburg): 257 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 247 (+4)

16822 (Beech Creek): 186 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 181 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 170 (+5)

16853 (Milesburg): 121

16877 (Warriors Mark): 103

16874 (Snow Shoe): 97 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 78

16826 (Blanchard): 71 (+4)

16829 (Clarence): 63

16872 (Rebersburg): 61

16854 (Millheim): 60

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 27 (+1)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26 (+1)

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 22

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 25,015 deaths — 14 deaths reported Monday, 15 on Sunday and 33 on Saturday, for a total of 62 new fatalities. The state continues to list 213 deaths in Centre County.

Centre County’s positivity rate rose by about 2 percentage points to 9.2%, according to the state’s early warning monitoring dashboard. Venango County has the state’s lowest rate over the period March 19-Thursday at 0.8%, and Susquehanna County has the highest rate at 17.1%.

Pennsylvania’s positivity rate increased to 7.6% from last week’s rate of 6.5%.

Centre County’s rate of cases per 100,000 residents is 238.3, the fourth highest in the state behind Northampton, Pike and Carbon counties.