March 30 update: Mount Nittany Health ‘very concerned’ about rising COVID-19 cases

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating the largest number of patients since before the pandemic, including the highest total of COVID-19 patients in seven weeks, officials said Tuesday. The health system issued the update as Centre County added 53 cases and Pennsylvania reported one of the highest daily case totals in two months.

There are 29 COVID patients at Mount Nittany between the ages of 47 to 90, a spokesperson said. Additionally, there have been more than 100 COVID patients admitted in March, said Tiffany Cabibbo, Mount Nitany Health executive vice president of patient care services/chief nursing officer, with a daily average of 18 COVID patients. Last month, there were 96 COVID admissions, with a daily average of 18 COVID patients.

Cabibbo said in a statement that Mount Nittany is “prepared” to resume its surge capacity plan if necessary, which could involve delaying nonessential operations and procedures. “We hope that we do not reach that point again, but the rise in COVID-19 cases and subsequent rising hospitalizations has us very concerned.”

Cabibbo urged community members “to stay strong” and continue measures such as masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing as vaccines continue to be distributed over the next few months.

“We understand that this repeated message is something everyone is tired of hearing. Please know that we’re equally tired of saying it, but it will take all of us to get through this,” Cabibbo said. “On behalf of every COVID positive inpatient, and the doctors, nurses and staff that care for them, please do all you can to help us return to better days.”

Hospitalizations also have increased across the state, with an additional 60 patients reported Tuesday.

Pennsylvania added 5,032 cases to bring the total to 1,020,300. Excluding this past weekend, when the state did not report one-day totals, this is the first time daily cases have exceeded 5,000 since Jan. 30. There have been 4.13 million negative tests and 91% of people have recovered statewide. An additional 34 deaths were added, which brings the total to 25,049.

Centre County’s case total rose to 14,492 on Tuesday. Overall, there have been 13,228 confirmed cases and 1,264 probable cases along with 64,829 negative tests.

The Health Department said 5.04 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). County totals have not been updated on the state’s vaccine dashboard, but Mount Nittany Health said Tuesday it has given more than 28,000 doses. Monday’s update showed Centre County residents have received more than 68,500 doses.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,045 (+11)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,366 (+13)

16803 (State College): 1,272 (+8)

16802 (University Park): 1,141 (+4)

16686 (Tyrone): 957 (+5)

16866 (Philipsburg): 787 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 446 (+4)

16841 (Howard): 358 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 262

16828 (Centre Hall): 260

16827 (Boalsburg): 258 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 248 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 186

16844 (Julian): 182 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 173 (+3)

16853 (Milesburg): 121

16877 (Warriors Mark): 103

16874 (Snow Shoe): 97

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 78

16826 (Blanchard): 72 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 63

16872 (Rebersburg): 61

16854 (Millheim): 60

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 23 (+1)

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Centre County reported one new case in a nursing/personal care home resident. There have been 723 resident cases, 153 employee cases and 162 deaths in 18 long-term care facilities in the county.