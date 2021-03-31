March 31 update: Centre County reports 105 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. expands vaccine pool

Centre County reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in two weeks with 105 new positives Wednesday. That’s almost double Tuesday’s total.

The increase was concentrated in State College and on campus, which saw more than half of the new cases.

There have been 14,597 cases — 13,318 confirmed and 1,279 probable — along with 64,950 negative tests. The Department of Health continues to list 213 deaths in the county.

The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that all Pennsylvanians will be able to schedule vaccine appointments by April 19. Law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers, and food and agriculture workers are now eligible to set up appointments.

Those in Phase 1B can schedule appointments starting Monday, and Phase 1C will open for appointments April 12.

Pennsylvania added 4,557 cases to bring the total to 1,024,857. There have been 4.14 million negative tests and 91% of people have recovered statewide. With 44 new deaths, the total stands at 25,093.

More than 5.1 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities), the Health Department said. The state has given first doses to 31% of its eligible population, which is above the national average, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Centre County residents have received almost 70,000 doses as of Wednesday morning. There have been 43,420 partial vaccinations and 26,656 full vaccinations given; 17,160 people are partially covered (they’ve received one dose of a two-dose vaccine) and 26,565 are fully covered.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,080 (+35)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,377 (+11)

16803 (State College): 1,275 (+3)

16802 (University Park): 1,166 (+25)

16686 (Tyrone): 958 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 790 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 447 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 362 (+4)

16845 (Karthaus): 262

16828 (Centre Hall): 260

16827 (Boalsburg): 259 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 250 (+2)

16822 (Beech Creek): 186

16844 (Julian): 183 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 174 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 121

16877 (Warriors Mark): 103

16874 (Snow Shoe): 97

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 78

16826 (Blanchard): 72

16829 (Clarence): 63

16854 (Millheim): 61 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 61

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 29 (+1)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 23

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Centre County ends the month with 1,659 cases, a slight increase over February’s total. December had the county’s highest total at 2,590.