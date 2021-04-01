April 1 update: COVID-19 cases fall in Centre County as hospitalizations rise across Pa.

COVID-19 cases fell dramatically in Centre County on Thursday, with just 24 new positives. That’s the lowest one-day total since March 22 (excluding this past weekend, when the state did not report daily totals).

The county has had 14,621 cases — 13,340 confirmed and 1,281 probable — along with 65,049 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 3,893 cases to bring the total to 1,028,750. There have been 4.14 million negative tests and 91% of people have recovered statewide.

Statewide, an additional 154,706 vaccinations were administered (not including Philadelphia and federal facilities). A total of 5.31 million vaccinations have been given. First doses have been administered to 32% of the eligible population, which is 3 points above the national average, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Wednesday saw the highest daily number of partial vaccinations in Centre County at 1,671. Overall, residents received an additional 2,111 doses to bring the total to 72,096. There have been 45,257 partial vaccinations and 26,839 full vaccinations given to 45,572 people.

Hospitalizations continue to rise across Pennsylvania, with almost 100 more COVID-19 patients reported Thursday.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,085 (+5)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,382 (+5)

16803 (State College): 1,276 (+1)

16802 (University Park): 1,167 (+1)

16686 (Tyrone): 963 (+5)

16866 (Philipsburg): 792 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 448 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 363 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 263 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 262 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 259

16875 (Spring Mills): 250

16822 (Beech Creek): 186

16844 (Julian): 183

16666 (Osceola Mills): 178 (+4)

16853 (Milesburg): 121

16877 (Warriors Mark): 104 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 97

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 78

16826 (Blanchard): 73 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 63

16854 (Millheim): 63 (+2)

16872 (Rebersburg): 61

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 24 (+1)

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

There were 27 new deaths across the state, which brings the total to 25,120. Centre County’s total remained at 213.

The Health Department removed one resident case from Centre County’s long-term care facility data. There have been 722 resident cases, 154 employee cases and 162 deaths in 18 nursing/personal care homes in the county.