April 14 update: Centre County adds 50 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 5,730 new positives

Centre County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday to bring the total to 15,431. Overall, there have been 14,078 confirmed cases and 1,353 probable cases along with 66,259 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 5,730 cases, which brings the total to 1,087,792. A new lab starting submitting data Tuesday, which included more than 1,000 positive antigen tests from as far back as January, the Health Department said, and 85% of those cases are in Allegheny County. There have been 4.25 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered statewide.

Across the state, 6.6 million vaccine doses have been given to 4.4 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). That ranks fifth in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pennsylvania has given first doses to 40.1% of the eligible population, which ranks 10th.

In Centre County, 53,359 partial vaccinations and 37,697 full vaccinations have been administered to 57,895 people.

Statewide, average daily hospitalizations are about 3,700 below the December peak and below last spring’s high but have been increasing in recent weeks.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,282 (+16)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,502 (+3)

16803 (State College): 1,344 (+8)

16802 (University Park): 1,268 (+5)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,015 (+4)

16866 (Philipsburg): 817 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 476 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 403 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 286 (+3)

16827 (Boalsburg): 273

16875 (Spring Mills): 268 (+3)

16845 (Karthaus): 264 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 197 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 191 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 188 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 127

16877 (Warriors Mark): 112 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 100

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 83

16826 (Blanchard): 78

16854 (Millheim): 70 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 67

16872 (Rebersburg): 64 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 56

16820 (Aaronsburg): 51

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 28 (+2)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16832 (Coburn): 27

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 19

16835 (Unionville): 13

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

16882 (Woodward): 9

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

There have been 25,522 deaths across the state, an increase of 50. Centre County’s total remains at 213.