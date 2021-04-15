April 15 update: Centre County adds almost 100 COVID-19 cases; Pa. has 5,060 positives

Centre County reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest one-day total in almost two weeks.

There have been 15,528 cases in all — 14,169 confirmed and 1,359 probable — along with 66,361 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 5,060 cases to bring the total to 1,092,852. There have been 4.26 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered statewide.

More than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been administered to 4.43 million people across Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). The state ranks 10th in the country for first doses given by percentage of population (40.7%), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state also ranks fifth for total doses administered.

In Centre County, 54,784 partial vaccinations and 38,362 full vaccinations have been given to 59,341 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,306 (+24)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,523 (+21)

16803 (State College): 1,349 (+5)

16802 (University Park): 1,280 (+12)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,015

16866 (Philipsburg): 818 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 484 (+8)

16841 (Howard): 405 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 289 (+3)

16827 (Boalsburg): 275 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 271 (+3)

16845 (Karthaus): 265 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 201 (+4)

16844 (Julian): 191

16666 (Osceola Mills): 189 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 127

16877 (Warriors Mark): 113 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 100

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 84 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 78

16854 (Millheim): 71 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 67

16872 (Rebersburg): 65 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 56 (+5)

16851 (Lemont): 56

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16832 (Coburn): 27

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 19

16835 (Unionville): 13

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

16882 (Woodward): 10 (+1)

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Pennsylvania reported 44 new deaths — none in Centre County — to bring the total to 25,566.