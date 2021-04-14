Regional clinic at Bryce Jordan Center will shift to offering Moderna vaccine doses

Although the Pennsylvania Department paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday, including at a regional clinic in Centre County, patients who scheduled an appointment at the site can still receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency notified patients via email that the state-run clinic — located at the Bryce Jordan Center — will administer the two-dose Moderna vaccine until further notice.

The clinic will resume operations as scheduled on Thursday, PEMA said in a news release.

“The pause on the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines required us to quickly pivot our planning in order to continue moving forward with appointments that are currently scheduled,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said. “We’ll continue to work with our partners at DOH, the PA National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, LLC in order to meet the demand for vaccinations at this site.”

In a press conference on Tuesday, acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said the state would be “prudently pausing the regional vaccine clinics, specifically at the Bryce Jordan Center.”

According to the email from PEMA, patients will leave their first appointment with a scheduled second dose.

The BJC clinic opened last week after receiving 3,000 J&J doses on Wednesday. The site will operate five days a week from Thursday-Monday, with appointments from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.

The pause on the J&J vaccine was put in place after six individuals reported blood clots within two weeks of receiving the vaccine. All six of the cases were reported in women between the ages of 18 and 48. To date, 6.8 million Americans have received the J&J vaccine — meaning one in 1 million people who received the vaccine have been affected.

All Pennsylvania adults are now eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.

To schedule an appointment at the Bryce Jordan Center vaccination clinic, visit pema.trackmyvaccine.com or call 844-545-3450.