April 19 update: Centre County adds 96 weekend COVID-19 cases; Pa. reports 5,675 positives

Centre County added a total of 96 COVID-19 cases over the weekend — 60 on Sunday and 36 on Monday —to bring the total to 15,744. Overall, there have been 14,369 confirmed cases and 1,375 probable cases along with 66,724 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 30 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 28 and 88, a spokesperson said Monday. That’s an increase of three patients from Friday’s update.

Pennsylvania reported 5,675 new cases over the past two days — 3,761 on Sunday and 1,914 on Monday — to bring the the total to 1,109,291. There have been 4.29 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered statewide.

Across the state, 7.14 million vaccine doses have been administered to 4.64 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the country for total doses given, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state also ranks 10th for first doses administered by percentage of population (43.2%).

In Centre County, 56,266 partial vaccinations and 42,959 full vaccinations have been given to 62,037 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,373 (+33 since Saturday)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,559 (+8)

16803 (State College): 1,374 (+18)

16802 (University Park): 1,298 (+9)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,032 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 828 (+5)

16870 (Port Matilda): 487 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 405

16828 (Centre Hall): 291 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 279

16875 (Spring Mills): 277 (+3)

16845 (Karthaus): 272 (+6)

16822 (Beech Creek): 208 (+2)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 194 (+4)

16844 (Julian): 191

16853 (Milesburg): 130

16877 (Warriors Mark): 118 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 100

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 85 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 79

16854 (Millheim): 76 (+2)

16872 (Rebersburg): 69 (+3)

16829 (Clarence): 67

16820 (Aaronsburg): 59 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 58

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16832 (Coburn): 29 (+2)

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 20

16882 (Woodward): 14

16835 (Unionville): 13

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, 27 new deaths were reported Sunday and two were reported Monday to bring the total to 25,690. Centre County’s total remains at 215.

Pennsylvania’s positivity rate rose slightly for another week, according to the state’s early warning monitoring system dashboard. The rate rose to 9.6% for the period April 9-Thursday from the previous week’s rate of 9.5%.

Centre County’s positivity rate fell to 8.9% from 9.6%. Forest County has the state’s lowest positivity rate at 2.4% while Wyoming County has the highest at 21%.

Centre County’s rate of 233.4 cases per 100,000 residents is 11th highest in the state. Last week, the county had the 10th highest rate. The statewide case rate is 190.5.

Across Pennsylvania, average daily hospitalizations are about 3,600 below the December peak and down from the high last spring. However, the average number of patients has been increasing in recent weeks.