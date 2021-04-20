April 20 update: Centre County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, tops 100,000 vaccinations

Centre County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday.

There have been 15,779 cases (14,394 confirmed and 1,385 probable) and 216 deaths since March 20, 2020 — as well as 66,786 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 28 COVID-19 patients between the ages 28 of 90, a spokesperson said Tuesday. That’s two fewer patients than Monday’s update.

Pennsylvania added 4,577 cases to bring the total to 1,113,868. There have been 4.3 million negative tests statewide.

More than 100,000 vaccinations now have been administered to Centre County residents — 57,230 partial vaccinations and 43,327 full vaccinations. As of Tuesday, 19,679 people are partially covered (they’ve received one dose of a two-dose vaccine) and 43,327 are fully covered.

Statewide, 7.25 million vaccinations have been given to 4.69 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). The state has given first doses to 43.4% of its eligible population, which ranks 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 25,767 deaths, an increase of 77.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,374 (+1)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,561 (+2)

16803 (State College): 1,376 (+2)

16802 (University Park): 1,299 (+1)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,035 (+3)

16866 (Philipsburg): 832 (+4)

16870 (Port Matilda): 489 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 407 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 292 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 279

16875 (Spring Mills): 278 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 272

16822 (Beech Creek): 209 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 194

16844 (Julian): 191

16853 (Milesburg): 130

16877 (Warriors Mark): 120 (+2)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 100

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 85

16826 (Blanchard): 79

16854 (Millheim): 77 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 70 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 67

16820 (Aaronsburg): 59

16851 (Lemont): 58

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16832 (Coburn): 29

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 20

16882 (Woodward): 14

16835 (Unionville): 13

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.