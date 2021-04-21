April 21 update: Centre County adds 65 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; Pa. has 4,602 positives

Centre County reported a COVID-19 death Wednesday, the fourth in less than a week.

The state Health Department now counts 217 COVID fatalities in the county.

With 65 new positives, there have now been 15,844 cases — 14,454 confirmed and 1,390 probable — along with 66,892 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 4,602 cases to bring the total to 1,118,470. There have been 4.31 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered. Statewide, there have been 25,827 deaths, an increase of 60.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 24 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 36 and 88, a spokesperson said Wednesday. That’s four fewer patients than Tuesday’s update.

Average daily hospitalizations are about 3,500 below the December peak but have been increasing in recent weeks.

Across the state, 7.41 million vaccinations have been given to 4.79 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). The state has administered first doses to 43.9% of the eligible population, which ranks 11th in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

In Centre County, 57,660 partial vaccinations and 43,671 full vaccinations have been given to 63,443 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,381 (+7)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,581 (+20)

16803 (State College): 1,387 (+11)

16802 (University Park): 1,301 (+2)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,046 (+11)

16866 (Philipsburg): 839 (+7)

16870 (Port Matilda): 490 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 411 (+4)

16828 (Centre Hall): 294 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 279

16875 (Spring Mills): 279 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 273 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 209

16666 (Osceola Mills): 194

16844 (Julian): 191

16853 (Milesburg): 130

16877 (Warriors Mark): 121 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 101 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 85

16826 (Blanchard): 80 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 77

16872 (Rebersburg): 70

16829 (Clarence): 68 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 62 (+3)

16851 (Lemont): 58

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16832 (Coburn): 29

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 20

16882 (Woodward): 14

16835 (Unionville): 13

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.