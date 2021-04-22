April 22 update: Centre County adds 115 COVID-19 cases; Pa. reports 4,192 new positives

Centre County reported 115 COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest one-day total in almost three weeks, with the majority on or near Penn State’s campus.

Daily cases hadn’t topped 100 since April 3. There have now been 15,959 cases — 14,561 confirmed and 1,398 probable — along with 67,097 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 4,192 cases to bring the total to 1,122,662. There have been 4.32 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered.

Statewide, there have been 25,879 deaths, an increase of 52. There were no new fatalities in Centre County.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 23 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 31 and 88, a spokesperson said Thursday. That’s one fewer patient than Wednesday’s update.

Statewide, average daily hospitalizations are about 3,500 below the December peak but have been increasing in recent weeks.

Across Pennsylvania, 7.57 million vaccine doses have been administered to 4.87 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). The state ranks 10th for first doses given by percentage of population (44.7%), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Centre County, 59,420 partial vaccinations and 45,306 full vaccinations have been given to 65,213 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,427 (+46)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,596 (+15)

16803 (State College): 1,397 (+10)

16802 (University Park): 1,319 (+18)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,050 (+4)

16866 (Philipsburg): 838 (-1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 492 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 411

16828 (Centre Hall): 296 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 286 (+7)

16827 (Boalsburg): 279

16845 (Karthaus): 273

16822 (Beech Creek): 212 (+3)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 194

16844 (Julian): 191

16853 (Milesburg): 130

16877 (Warriors Mark): 121

16874 (Snow Shoe): 101

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 85

16826 (Blanchard): 80

16854 (Millheim): 78 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 70

16829 (Clarence): 68

16820 (Aaronsburg): 62

16851 (Lemont): 58

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16832 (Coburn): 29

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 20

16882 (Woodward): 14

16835 (Unionville): 13

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.