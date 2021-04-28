April 28 update: Centre County adds 48 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; Pa. has 3,686 positives

Centre County added 48 COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday.

Overall, the county has now reported 16,230 cases — 14,801 confirmed and 1,429 probable — along with 67,685 negative tests.

This is the county’s seventh COVID death this month and brings the total to 220.

Pennsylvania added 3,686 cases and has had 1,143,076 in all. There have been 26,129 deaths, an increase of 57.

Statewide, there have been 4.37 million negative tests and 88% of people have recovered.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 25 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 37 and 93, a spokesperson said Wednesday. That’s two fewer patients than Tuesday’s update.

Across Pennsylvania, the daily average of hospitalizations is about 3,400 below the December peak. The 14-day average is increasing, but the daily number of patients has been falling this week.

Pennsylvania has given 8.23 million vaccinations to 5.21 million people, excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities. The state has administered first doses to 48.1% of the eligible population, which ranks 10th in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Pennsylvania also ranks fifth among the 50 states for total doses given, the CDC said.

In Centre County, 112,513 vaccinations — 64,177 partial and 48,336 full — have been given to 70,007 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,488 (+3)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,653 (+13)

16803 (State College): 1,425 (+3)

16802 (University Park): 1,334 (+3)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,072 (+4)

16866 (Philipsburg): 857 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 503 (+5)

16841 (Howard): 421 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 301 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 290 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 284 (+3)

16845 (Karthaus): 280

16822 (Beech Creek): 214

16666 (Osceola Mills): 201 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 196

16853 (Milesburg): 131

16877 (Warriors Mark): 123

16874 (Snow Shoe): 102 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 86

16826 (Blanchard): 82 (+2)

16854 (Millheim): 80

16872 (Rebersburg): 73 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 68

16820 (Aaronsburg): 65

16851 (Lemont): 58

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 29

16832 (Coburn): 29

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 29

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 21

16835 (Unionville): 15

16882 (Woodward): 14

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy.