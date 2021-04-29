April 29 update: Mount Nittany Health marks 40,000 COVID-19 vaccines; Centre has 45 cases

Mount Nittany Health has given or scheduled more than 40,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, the health care system announced Thursday.

With all Pennsylvanians age 16 and older eligible to be vaccinated, Mount Nittany urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“As we surpass the 40,000 doses mark, we celebrate that milestone and the work that our remarkable team has done to get us this point. Yet, with less than 33 percent of Centre County fully vaccinated, there is much more work to be done to get us to the point of herd immunity in our area,” Tiffany Cabibbo, executive vice president, patient care services and chief nursing officer, said in a statement.

“The month of April is on track to be the third highest month for the number of COVID inpatients at the medical center since the beginning of the pandemic. This is not over. To protect yourself and your loved ones, please schedule your vaccine appointment as soon as possible.”

Community members do not have to be Mount Nittany Health patients to request a vaccine appointment and can sign up at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Mount Nittany is giving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

In all, 114,044 doses have been given in Centre County — 65,069 partial vaccinations and 48,975 full vaccinations — to 70,930 people.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 22 COVID patients between the ages of 37 and 100, a spokesperson said Thursday. That’s three fewer patients than Wednesday’s update.

Centre County reported an additional 45 cases of COVID-19 to bring the total to 16,275. There have been 14,850 confirmed cases and 1,425 probable cases along with 67,810 negative cases.

Pennsylvania added 3,322 cases to bring the total to 1,146,398. There have been 4.38 million negative tests and 88% of people have recovered.

Statewide, there were an additional 50 deaths, which brings the total to 26,179. Centre County’s total remains at 220.

Across Pennsylvania, 8.33 million vaccine doses have been given to 5.26 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). The state has given first doses to 48.5% of the eligible population, which ranks 10th among all 50 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The CDC also ranks Pennsylvania fifth in the country for total doses administered.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,498 (+10)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,667 (+14)

16803 (State College): 1,433 (+8)

16802 (University Park): 1,339 (+5)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,075 (+3)

16866 (Philipsburg): 862 (+5)

16870 (Port Matilda): 504 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 423 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 304 (+3)

16875 (Spring Mills): 291 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 285 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 280

16822 (Beech Creek): 214

16666 (Osceola Mills): 202 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 197 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 131

16877 (Warriors Mark): 123

16874 (Snow Shoe): 102

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 86

16826 (Blanchard): 83 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 80

16872 (Rebersburg): 73

16829 (Clarence): 68

16820 (Aaronsburg): 67 (+2)

16851 (Lemont): 58

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 29

16832 (Coburn): 29

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 29

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 21

16835 (Unionville): 15

16882 (Woodward): 14

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy.