April 30 update: Month ends with highest Centre County COVID-19 case total since January

Centre County ended April with the highest monthly case total since January. There have been 1,728 cases this month compared to 1,659 in March and 1,646 in February.

December remains the pandemic’s busiest month with 2,590 cases and 91 deaths in the county.

The county reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday to bring the overall total to 16,325. There have been 14,891 confirmed cases and 1,434 probable cases along with 67,912 negative tests.

No new county deaths were reported Friday, leaving the monthly total at seven and the overall total at 220.

Pennsylvania added 4,607 cases, which brings the total to 1,151,005. Not all of these cases are new, however — the state Health Department said a lab submitted almost 300 test results that date back to December. There have been 4.39 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered.

There have been 26,218 deaths, an increase of 39.

The state has administered 8.47 million vaccine doses to 5.33 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). Pennsylvania has given first doses to 49% of the population, which ranks 10th in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The state also ranks fifth in total doses, the CDC said.

In Centre County, 116,184 vaccinations have been given (65,490 partial and 50,694 full) to 71,458 people.

Vaccination clinics are being offered locally by Mount Nittany Health and Centre Volunteers in Medicine and at the Bryce Jordan Center. Vaccines are also available at pharmacies across the area.

Statewide, daily average hospitalizations are starting to decline after peaking at 2,661 patients, the state said. That’s just below the spring 2020 peak of 2,751.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,515 (+17)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,669 (+2)

16803 (State College): 1,440 (+7)

16802 (University Park): 1,344 (+5)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,080 (+5)

16866 (Philipsburg): 863 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 505 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 424 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 304

16875 (Spring Mills): 291

16827 (Boalsburg): 285

16845 (Karthaus): 280

16822 (Beech Creek): 214

16666 (Osceola Mills): 202

16844 (Julian): 198 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 131

16877 (Warriors Mark): 123

16874 (Snow Shoe): 102

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 86

16826 (Blanchard): 83

16854 (Millheim): 81 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 73

16820 (Aaronsburg): 69 (+2)

16829 (Clarence): 68

16851 (Lemont): 58

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16832 (Coburn): 30 (+1)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 29

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 29

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 21

16835 (Unionville): 15

16882 (Woodward): 14

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy.