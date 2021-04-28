Regional clinic at Bryce Jordan Center to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop-up vaccination site in New York. The Bryce Jordan Center announced Wednesday it will resume use of the J&J vaccine. AP

The regional COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center is scheduled to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday after a more than two-week hiatus.

The arena on Penn State’s flagship campus also offers the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

“Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines being offered at the Bryce Jordan Center are safe and effective against the COVID-19 virus,” state Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said in a statement. “The safety procedures built into the vaccination process are working and should instill confidence in these vaccines. Getting vaccinated is the best way forward to protect you, your loved ones and neighbors from the virus and get back to your life and the things you may have missed over this past year.”

The state halted administration of the one-shot vaccine from J&J earlier this month.

The federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed an unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly eight million people given the shot. All were women and most were younger than 50.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted their guidance after more than a week of investigation, saying the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risk.

People will be able to choose which vaccine they would like to receive, the state Health Department and Emergency Management Agency said.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 844-545-3450. Appointments are encouraged, but not necessary. The clinic is open to everyone.

The clinic is scheduled to be open noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday. It’s also scheduled to be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“Our goal is to make it as convenient as possible for anyone who wants to get vaccinated by offering both Moderna and J&J and not requiring an appointment,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said in a statement. “I would encourage anyone in Centre County and the surrounding area to take advantage of this opportunity to make an appointment or walk in to get their vaccine.”