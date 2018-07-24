Centre County flooding minimal for now, other areas haven’t been so lucky

So far, Centre County has lucked out in terms of rain.

No flooding has been reported to the county’s Emergency Management Agency, director Jeff Wharran said Tuesday. A storm system carrying heavy rains moved through the eastern part of the county, but the majority of the county was spared.

“We dodged a bullet yesterday,” Wharran said. “I’m hoping we continue to dodge that bullet.”

Miles and Haines townships fell under the passing system, he said, prompting the county to be put under a flood warning. Six homes in Rebersburg found their basements flooded, and were pumped with assistance by the Miles Township Fire Company.

Downpours also prompted the closure of Robinson Lane in Pleasant Gap for a brief period, he said.

Centre County isn’t entirely out of the woods yet, as Wharran indicated that streams are getting very close to cresting their banks and the ground has become saturated. The National Weather Service is also calling for 2-3 inches of rain through Wednesday, raising the possibility for minor flooding.

“This storm has been unpredictable with the amount of rain,” he said. “It’s all about how the precipitation wants to fall.”

The EMA office remains on standby, he said, and will be monitoring the county. The Centre County Water Rescue Task Force will also be at the ready.

In other parts of the state, however, flooding and its effects have been severe.

Parts of Dauphin, Lebanon and Schuylkill counties have been hit hardest, Pennlive.com reported, specifically in the Pine Grove area of Schuylkill County.

A video posted to Facebook by Robert Wojcik showed water as deep as the tops of car tires sweeping through the borough of Tremont in Schuylkill County. The Republican Herald reported that many local roads were closed due to flooding, and high-wheeled vehicles were used to moved stranded residents to safety.

Residents were sheltered a local fire stations while a regional shelter was set up at Pine Grove Area High School.

The CDT reported Monday that Hersheypark and the adjoining ZooAmerica had closed for the day due to flooding. The park was scheduled to reopen today, but the zoo would remain closed.

Flooding was blamed for the death of two bison in ZooAmerica in 2011.

The National Weather Serivice is still warning Central Pennsylvania residents of potential flooding. Parts of Centre County remain under a flood warning and flash flood watch, while Harrisburg, Hershey and York remain under a flash flood warning.