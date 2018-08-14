Police say man in fatal crash was not wearing seat belt

State police at Hollidaysburg have released details on a fatal crash Monday that claimed the life of a Hollidaysburg man.
According to police, Matthew Clingerman, 31, was traveling east at about 4:10 p.m. on Scotch Valley Road in Frankstown Township when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled across the westbound lane. His Chevrolet truck then traveled off the north side of the road and struck a tree with the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The truck continued traveling east and struck a second tree head on before overturning, police said. Clingerman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Huntingdon County woman one week ago who was also reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
