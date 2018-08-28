State police release details on motorcycle crash that killed 2 Centre County residents

State police at Rockview released additional details on Tuesday about a motorcycle crash on Thursday that killed two Centre County residents.
Brian Fisher, 52, and Kerri Heckman Jordan, 43, both of Mingoville, died from injuries sustained in the 8:40 p.m. crash in Snow Shoe Township.
According to police, Fisher was driving, with Jordan as his passenger, in the area of 202 Elm Road when his Ultra Classic Harley-Davidson left the eastbound lane for unknown reasons. The motorcycle crossed over two paved driveways, but Fisher was unable to regain control.
The Harley ultimately struck a grass embankment, causing both Fisher and Jordan to be thrown from the vehicle.
Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while Fisher was flown to UPMC Altoona, where he later died of his injuries.
Snow Shoe and Pine Glen fire companies, Snow Shoe Ambulance and Rescue Service and Rees’ towing also responded to the scene.
Both Fisher and Jordan were Bellefonte Area High School alums. Fisher graduated in 1985, and Jordan in 1993.
