2 Bellefonte High alums killed in Snow Shoe Township motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash Thursday evening in Snow Shoe Township resulted in the deaths of two Centre County residents.
Brian Fisher, 52, and Kerri Heckman Jordan, 43, both of Mingoville, died in the 8:40 p.m. Harley-Davidson crash on the 200 block of Elm Road. Neither were wearing helmets, according to state police at Rockview.
Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene, while Fisher was transported to UPMC Altoona, where he later died, police said.
According to his obituary, Fisher “died doing what he loved most” — riding his motorcycle. Fisher was a 1985 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School, and co-owned Fisher Associates Inc. Real Estate with his brother. He was also a past officer for Spring Township and Bellefonte police departments, as well as assistant past chief of Undine Fire Company. He is survived by his mother, three children and four siblings, and was expecting his first grandchild in January.
Heckman Jordan was also a student at Bellefonte Area High School — graduating in 1993. According to her obituary, Jordan worked at the U.S. Postal Service at various locations. She is survived by her two parents, three children and sister, among others.
Snow Shoe Fire Company and Snow Shoe Ambulance and Rescue Service responded to the scene.
Additional details on the crash have not yet been released.
