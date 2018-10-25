State police release names from fatal Route 322 crash

State police at Rockview identified the 68-year-old woman who died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.
Marjorie Goodman was driving a pickup truck east on U.S. Route 322 before she crossed into the westbound lane to try and pass a tractor-trailer in a construction zone. A second tractor-trailer driven by Cordarious Jefferson, 23, was traveling at about 35 mph when the two crashed head-on.
She was entrapped underneath the dashboard of her vehicle, “unconscious, unmoving,” when rescuers arrived and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Both directions of Route 322 were closed between Route 144 and Krise Valley Road for about five hours, according to PennDOT. Traffic was backed up to Boalsburg on the Centre County side of the crash, according to fire police.
Comments