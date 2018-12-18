Penn State student recovering after suicide attempt in Tudek Park

A Penn State student who shot himself in Tudek Park last week is in stable condition, according to Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright.
He’s recovering, Albright said, adding that the 23-year-old sustained eye damage but no brain injuries.
The student called 911 on Thursday morning to report that “he was at the park with a gun and intended to harm himself,” as previously reported.
Ferguson Township police and trained negotiators, including officers from Patton Township, Penn State and State College, “isolated the area to ensure that no one visiting the park at the time was in danger,” according to a press release.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
According to the release, the man shot himself while negotiators were attempting to help him. He was “conscious and alert” as he was taken by medical helicopter to a trauma center.
It’s “unfortunate” that this happened, Albright said, but he’s glad the student is OK.
A Penn State police spokesperson said last week that the university was “in the process of offering assistance and support to him and his family.”
If you are having suicidal thoughts, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Hotline counselors are also available 24/7 at Centre Helps — call or text 814-237-5855 for free and confidential support.
Comments