Central Pa. teen whose Christmas wish went global has lost his battle with cancer

Maddox Hyde could have given everyone in his hometown about 60 Christmas cards and still had some left over.

But the 14-year-old from Reynoldsville — whose Christmas wish went global — died Wednesday after an on and off battle with neuroblastoma and Guillain-Barre syndrome.

His stepfather, Steve Potter, confirmed his death before the family announced it on Facebook in the Friends of Maddox group.

“With heavy hearts we are sad to announce that Maddox has fought his last battle with cancer,” the post said. “Please keep our family in your prayers.”

Hyde continued to study at DuBois Area Middle School before he and his family opted for hospice care about two months ago. His wish, meanwhile, was announced about a month before Christmas.

He wanted as many cards as possible — and the world responded.

He received more than 150,000 cards from all 50 states, at least 50 countries and numerous high-profile public figures, including President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Harlem Globetrotters.

And despite a bleak prognosis, his mother, Kristi Potter, said in December that his demeanor hadn’t changed much and he still believed he was going to beat his disease. He even participated in an Extra Life fundraising marathon, where he raised more than $16,000.

“In every picture and in every moment, Maddox was always and continuously smiling. Those who came to know him through Facebook, television, or other ways, always commented on and will remember his contagious smile,” his family wrote in his obituary. “Despite any hardship he has gone through, he was always positive and had a genuine love for life. He is a three-time cancer fighter, spending the last eight and one half years battling.”

His obituary also encouraged his followers and supporters to “have a better appreciation for what they have.”

He also had one final wish — a “party,” not a funeral.

His family plans invited the entire community to say goodbye between 2-8 p.m. Feb. 1 at 345 Main St., Brookville. All of his cards, footballs and other items will be on display.

Memorial donations may also be made in his name to the donor’s choice.