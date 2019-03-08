Got a sweet tooth? New Bellefonte pastry shop opens Saturday

A sweet new addition to Bellefonte’s downtown is opening its doors Saturday.

The Cakery, a catering business that also fronts as a sweet shop, is the brainchild of Bellefonte resident Melissa Stitzer.

Stitzer, a native of Bradford, has been baking for seven years. Her previous venture was one half of the catering and pastry-decorating duo known as M&C Cakery.

The Cakery, located in the former home of Bone Bar and Boutique at 135 W. High St., will sell individual pastries and cakes in-store, take custom orders and provide in-house consultations for events. Stitzer said she will have a variety of offerings, including cupcakes, cookies, European pastries and full cakes.

The Cakery is opening at 135 W. High Street in Bellefonte. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Saturday’s opening will be “soft,” said Stitzer, since she still will be working full-time at Centre Learning Community Charter School in State College until June and can offer only part-time hours for the shop. Hours will be Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m or until supplies run out.

In late May or June, Stitzer is planning a grand opening when business will transition to Tuesday-through-Saturday hours.

“Then it’s all baking, all the time,” Stitzer said.

The goods will rotate each week based on availability, she said, and when her hours expand, she’ll start having staple pastries.

Putting together a business while working a full-time job has been exhausting and overwhelming, but she’s still excited for the soft opening, she said.

“I’ll make it work somehow,” Stitzer said.