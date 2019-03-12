Local

Centre County runs on Dunkin'? New location opens on Benner Pike

By Sarah Paez

March 12, 2019

BENNER TOWNSHIP

For those mourning the temporary closure of the Sheetz on Shiloh Road, there’s a new option in the neighborhood — the long-awaited Dunkin’ on Benner Pike in Bellefonte, which opened Tuesday.

The new restaurant, located at 2825 Benner Pike between Bellefonte Lanes bowling alley and Graystone Court Villas apartment complex, boasts 2,279 square feet and a drive-thru.

An employee at the Benner Pike location said they were “very excited to be a part of the community.” Business has been great so far, he said.

At 10:30 a.m. the parking lot was mostly full, with a a steady line of customers coming through the door.

Construction at the Benner Pike location began in September, reported Statecollege.com, and was slated to finish in December or January.

This is the sixth Dunkin’ located in Centre County. A location at 1430 N. Atherton St. opened in December 2017.

Eric May, the franchisee for all State College area Dunkin’ locations, was not available for comment Tuesday.

Along with his sister Heather Bower, May manages May Brands, LLC, which has exclusive rights to develop the Dunkin’ franchise in Centre County, the company told the Centre Daily Times in 2017. At that time, the company said they were considering building two more locations in the area.

