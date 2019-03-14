Work begins Tuesday on two bridge projects in rural Centre County. Here’s what drivers can expect

Preliminary work for two bridge replacements in rural Centre County is set to begin Tuesday, with traffic changes forecast for several months, the state Department of Transportation said.

Rylind Construction Co. of Lewisberry, York County, is the contractor for the projects, which are running about $3.4 million overall.





A 94-year-old span on state Route 144 two miles east of Snow Shoe will be replaced with a concrete, T-beam bridge, according to PennDOT. Construction will include adjacent paving, guide-rail upgrades and pavement markings.

Crews will set up temporary signals next week to enforce an alternating, one-lane traffic pattern, PennDOT said. Daily traffic averages about 900 vehicles on the bridge, which will remain open during construction, according to the department.

PennDOT expects the new, wider bridge to open in October. The $2.2 million contract for that work will include replacement of a box culvert on Route 144 near Gum Stump in Boggs Township, likely in June, the department said.

The other project centers on the 94-year-old bridge over Lick Run on state Route 26, about 1.5 miles south of Howard borough. That span also will remain open during construction, and traffic will be routed to one lane starting the week of March 25, PennDOT said.

Workers will remove the existing concrete arch bridge and put up a concrete box-beam bridge, according to PennDOT. Daily traffic there averages about 2,200 vehicles.

That replacement will eliminate weight restrictions of 36 tons for single vehicles and 40 tons for combination vehicles, PennDOT said. It projected the new bridge will open by November.

All the work falls under a statewide effort to upgrade fair or failing bridges.