Miska Jewelers will open in the former Moyer Jewelers building on the corner of College Avenue and Allen Street in State College. Centre Daily Times, file

The iconic Moyer Jewelers building didn’t stay empty for long, with another local family-owned business set to move in next month.

Jeweler Stephen Miska will be returning to State College to open Miska Jewelers with his daughter, Elizabeth, at the former Moyer Jewelers location on the corner of College Avenue and Allen Street, according to a press release.

The new store will open for business at 10 a.m. May 1, and will plan to hire six to eight employees.

Miska previously owned and operated a jewelry shop on Fraser Street in State College for 25 years before closing the store and relocating to Washington, D.C., in April 2015.

His daughter, Elizabeth, and Miska’s former goldsmith Marleena Reini-Zwolak opened their own store, Miska & Reini Goldsmiths and Jewelers, in the same Fraser Street location.

The Fraser Street store will still be open, with Reini-Zwolak renaming the store to Reini Goldsmiths & Jewelers.

Now, Stephen Miska is back where it all started for his career as a second-generation jeweler who started his career at Moyer Jewelers in 1982.

“The retail jewelry industry has been a very big part of my life,” Miska said in the release. “I’ve worked in this business since I was 14 — first with my father and then in my own business.”

Moyer Jewelers closed its doors in December after 69 years in downtown State College.

Lori Moyer of Moyer Jewelers said in the press release that she’s pleased Miska Jewelers “will continue the legacy of a trusted, family-owned jewelry store” in the space her family ran their business for years.

“We believe that the Miska family business, led by Stephen, his daughter Elizabeth Miska, and their families will continue the tradition in a manner that we can wholeheartedly support,” Moyer said.

Hours for the new store are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Penn State football Saturday hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.