Gov. Wolf joins regional leaders at event to discuss rural broadband access

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks about rural broadband access, digital divide Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks to community members and regional leaders who gathered April 24, 2019 at The State Theatre in State College for a discussion on rural broadband access and the digital divide.

With the rollout of Gov. Tom Wolf’s broadband initiative aimed at providing high-speed internet to every household and business in Pennsylvania, and the recent launch of 5G wireless technology, the rural broadband crisis is gaining the attention of leaders all around the country.

Wolf provided opening remarks Wednesday morning at the Pennsylvania Priorities Summit, a Centre Daily Times and McClatchy-led panel discussion on the rural broadband crisis and potential solutions held at The State Theatre.

“Broadband is absolutely essential to life in the 21st century. If we don’t have it, that’s a problem,” said Wolf.

Not having broadband, he said, limits Pennsylvanians’ ability to do business, apply for jobs, complete schoolwork and attract new businesses and economic development to the state.

Over 6% of Pennsylvania’s population — about 800,000 people — reportedly lack access to broadband, most concentrated in rural areas.

Through the state’s broadband initiative, government has already helped study the effects of a lack of broadband and innovative ways to provide coverage in hard-to-reach areas, said Wolf.

But the biggest hurdle is getting enough money to roll out broadband networks all over the state, he said. With a gas severance tax in Pennsylvania, he said, the state could leverage almost $4.5 billion for development of broadband networks and other projects around the state.

“Whatever it takes in terms of changing public policy, changing definitions, changing requirements, changing support, we ought to do,” he said. “And that’s why I think this $4.5 billion is so important because it gives us the luxury of saying, ‘OK let’s not mess around here, let’s actually do this right,’ and presumably that $4.5 billion can leverage a lot of other resources so we can actually do this.”

For the past month, the CDT has conducted surveys with 14 leaders throughout Pennsylvania in addressing the largest problems of the rural broadband crisis and possible solutions.

Regional leaders are in agreement that a lack of broadband in rural areas adversely affects the economy, education and health. They also mostly believe that the federal government should step up its funding to rural broadband infrastructure and that governments should partner with private industry to roll out networks more quickly in areas with cost and topography challenges.

The Pennsylvania Influencer Project and Wednesday morning’s Pennsylvania Priorities Summit is a multi-part series from the CDT and its parent company McClatchy, examining the challenges and potential solutions to the rural broadband crisis.

