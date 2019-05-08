WeAreNot protest caused traffic disruption in downtown State College

Protesters convene in downtown State College demanding ‘Justice for Osaze’ Protesters with the group #WeAreNot caused a traffic disruption in downtown State College on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The Centre County District Attorney announced no charges would be filed in the police-involved shooting of Osaze Osagie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Protesters with the group #WeAreNot caused a traffic disruption in downtown State College on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The Centre County District Attorney announced no charges would be filed in the police-involved shooting of Osaze Osagie.

Protesters demonstrated in downtown State College Wednesday afternoon following the announcement that no charges will be filed in the police-involved fatal shooting of 29-year-old Osaze Osagie.

Protesters with the group #WeAreNot blocked East College Avenue with a vehicle, and blocked South Allen Street off with cones. State College police arrived shortly after the protest began, blocked South Allen Street and redirected traffic around the demonstration.

Twelve demonstrators marched in the street, some holding signs demanding “Justice 4 Osaze” and “Stop Killing Us,” while a large crowd looked on.

“We recognize the right of individuals to protest as long as it’s done in a peaceful manner — that’s what was being done here today,” said State College Police Chief John Gardner. “There was no threat of violence or anyone trying to commit violence ... As long as things remain peaceful we‘re not going to instigate or provoke an incident that doesn’t need to be (provoked).”

The protest started just before 2 p.m. Wednesday and lasted about an hour.

Gabriel Green, a Penn State graduate student and spokesperson for the group, said the group’s demands have been well noted and reported.

“Those demands were blatantly denied,” he wrote in an email. “The protests will continue indefinitely.”

The demands, outlined on pieces of paper group members have handed out at demonstrations, are:

The firing and charging of police officers involved

Community oversight of the investigation

Complete transparency of the event

Funds and resources provided to the family for grief counseling and support

A community rally and march are planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday from the Allen Street Gates to the State College Municipal Building.

Check back for updates on this story.