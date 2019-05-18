CDT reporter wins top honor in state journalism contest

‘He’s really matured’: James Franklin on Miles Sanders Penn State football coach James Franklin talks about running back Miles Sanders after a game this season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State football coach James Franklin talks about running back Miles Sanders after a game this season.

The Centre Daily Times picked up a first-place award in the 2018 Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors annual writing and photo contest. The results were announced Friday in Harrisburg.

CDT Penn State football reporter John McGonigal was awarded first place in the best sports story category for his December profile of Nittany Lion Miles Sanders, “With NFL Draft decision looming, Penn State’s Miles Sanders leans on his mother.”

The announcement came one day before CDT news staff was set to be honored at the Keystone Press Awards Banquet in Harrisburg. CDT news staff captured seven honors — including two top placements — in the 2019 Keystone Press Awards, which recognize outstanding journalism in Pennsylvania. The CDT’s entries were judged among those of multi-day publications with circulation of 15,000 to 29,999.