Homepage
CDT staff lands several awards in Pennsylvania journalism competition
Good Day Cafe serves coffee, smiles in State College
The news staff of the Centre Daily Times has captured seven honors — including two top placements — in the annual Keystone Press Awards, which recognize outstanding journalism in Pennsylvania.
CDT staffers won for news, sports and visual coverage in the 2019 awards, announced Friday by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association in Harrisburg. The accolades are based on work published during the prior year.
Here are the honors received by the CDT staff within its competitive division, reserved for multi-day publications with circulation of 15,000 to 29,999:
- First place, series: reporter Lauren Muthler and former CDT reporter Sarah Rafacz for “Exploring the Cost of Alcohol”;
- First place, sports beat reporting: Muthler for Penn State wrestling coverage;
- Second place, breaking news coverage: Muthler, Rafacz, reporter Bret Pallotto and visuals editor Abby Drey for flooding coverage;
- Second place, personality profile: Muthler for “5 years after losing his legs in battle, here’s why Adam Hartswick says he’s stronger now”;
- Second place, business or consumer story: Rafacz for “Everybody has gifts: New State College coffee shop is unlike any other”;
- Second place, feature photo: Drey for “Lending a hand to a new State College mural”;
- Second place, video story: Drey for “Good Day Cafe.”
Winners will be honored at an annual banquet May 18 at the Hilton Harrisburg.
Comments