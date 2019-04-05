CDT staff lands several awards in Pennsylvania journalism competition

Good Day Cafe serves coffee, smiles in State College Strawberry Fields opens Good Day Cafe in the Hamilton Square plaza on Friday, August 17, 2018. The cafe will employ community members with disabilities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Strawberry Fields opens Good Day Cafe in the Hamilton Square plaza on Friday, August 17, 2018. The cafe will employ community members with disabilities.

The news staff of the Centre Daily Times has captured seven honors — including two top placements — in the annual Keystone Press Awards, which recognize outstanding journalism in Pennsylvania.

CDT staffers won for news, sports and visual coverage in the 2019 awards, announced Friday by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association in Harrisburg. The accolades are based on work published during the prior year.

Here are the honors received by the CDT staff within its competitive division, reserved for multi-day publications with circulation of 15,000 to 29,999:

Winners will be honored at an annual banquet May 18 at the Hilton Harrisburg.