Centre County water rescue team assists with search in Blair County; man still missing

The Centre County Swift Water Task Force responded Wednesday to assist with a search and rescue operation in Blair County, according to the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Wharran.

Jeremy Ross, 37, jumped into the Frankstown Branch of Juniata River Wednesday afternoon after a brief chase, according to state police at Hollidaysburg. Blair Township law enforcement officers reportedly attempted to rescue Ross, but he refused to surrender.

Ross eventually went under water and did not resurface, police said.

Centre County water rescue units from Pleasant Gap, Howard, Citizen’s Hook and Ladder and Pine Glen fire departments were called to assist Blair County units in the search and rescue operation. The search lasted for approximately five hours, police said, until it was suspended due to rising water levels caused by the thunderstorms that were rolling through the area.

State police say they have not ruled out the possibility that Ross escaped the water, and have a warrant out for his arrest.

“When he was last seen, he went under water, so we’re not 100 percent sure, but we’re pursuing that avenue, as well as law enforcement taking care of any other leads that come in, and searching the surrounding area,” Station Commander Jesse Moyer told WTAJ, the Centre Daily Times’ TV news partner.

The incident began at 9:52 a.m., when Blair Township police responded to a domestic incident involving Ross and Rachel Abbatangelo, 37, at 164 River Road in Blair Township, Blair County. Upon arrival, police observed signs of injury, and attempted to take both into custody, state police said. That’s when Ross fled, leading police on a brief foot pursuit before jumping into the river.

Abbatangelo was arrested and is detained in Blair County Jail.

Moyer told WTAJ that Ross was wearing only boxer briefs, has a “high and tight” haircut and a beard. He was believed to have been on drugs, possibly methamphetamine, he said.