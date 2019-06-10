Penn State football coach James Franklin asked, Jonas Brothers answered. Band will return

The Jonas Brothers had a surprise performance at Champs Downtown in April. They were joined on stage at one point by Penn State football Coach James Franklin, who invited the band to the White Out game. His Twitter account -- http://twitter.com/coachjfranklin -- carried this photo. James Franklin on Twitter/@coachjfranklin

The Jonas Brothers just can’t stay away from State College.

The trio — who made a surprise visit to Champs in downtown State College in April — just announced five new stops in their “Happiness Begins” tour, including one at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sept. 4.

Beginning Aug. 7 in Miami, the tour will include new stops in Albany, State College, Cincinnati, Birmingham and a second show at The Forum in Los Angeles Dec. 15.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale for the general public on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. Tickets for all other dates are on sale now.

In a Twitter exchange on Sunday, Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin asked whether the Jonas Brothers would make a stop in State College.

“Hey @jonasbrothers!” he tweeted. “I see you making stops in Philly, Pittsburgh & Hershey ... when are you heading to Happy Valley?”

Hey @jonasbrothers! I see you making stops in Philly, Pittsburgh & Hershey...when are you heading to Happy Valley?#WeAre pic.twitter.com/BXpWMoF9Wd — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) June 10, 2019

Joe Jonas replied to the tweet with a smirking face emoji and monocle face emoji, and the State College announcement came a day later.

The “Happiness Begins” tour is the first headline tour for the Jonas Brothers in almost a decade, according to a press release. On tour, the Grammy-nominated trio will be joined by artists Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

The group first appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart more than 12 years ago and recently released a comeback single, “Sucker,” according to Billboard.