Third vehicle was involved in crash that shut down I-99 in Centre County, police say

After calling on witnesses to provide information, state police at Rockview released additional details Wednesday about the crash that left Interstate 99 partially closed in College Township for three hours on Monday.

At about 3:15 p.m., an unidentified vehicle attempted to change from the right to the left lane while traveling south near the U.S. Route 322 exit, police said. This lane change caused 53-year-old Stacy Watkins from State College to swerve left to avoid a collision.

The unidentified vehicle continued traveling south while Watkins lost control of her vehicle, a 2007 Honda, and crossed over the grass median. Her vehicle struck a 2011 Ford 250 driven by 49-year-old Douglas Sharp from Julian, who was traveling north in the right lane of I-99. At impact, the vehicles spun until they came to rest, police said.

Once stopped, Watkins’ vehicle partially blocked the left lane of I-99 North.

Watkins does not face charges, although police previously indicated that she would. She suffered minor injuries during the collision and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Centre LifeLink EMS.

Sharp was uninjured.