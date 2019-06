A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

A State College man who was reported missing by his mother has been safely located, police said.

Ian Fitzpatrick, 32, has been located out of county by Pennsylvania State Police, according to a release from State College police.

Fitzpatrick was reported missing after his mother said he was last seen June 14 when he left his brother’s State College residence without a cellphone.