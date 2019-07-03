Patton Crossing development moves into final review process. Here’s what’s next

How did the Patton Township supervisors vote on a Patton Crossing ordinance? A public hearing was held on a zoning ordinance proposal for the planned Patton Crossing development in Patton Township. Residents gave mixed views on the development, with about even numbers for and against it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A public hearing was held on a zoning ordinance proposal for the planned Patton Crossing development in Patton Township. Residents gave mixed views on the development, with about even numbers for and against it.

North Atherton Street Associates — led by developers Bob Poole, Ara Kervandjian and Heidi Nicholas — began the final review process for construction on the proposed Patton Crossing development site, the former location of Penn State Mobile Home Park.

After going through the rezoning process, developers spent the last six months designing a detailed master plan for the proposed mixed-use site. The plan was presented to the Patton Township Planning Commission Monday night, the initial step to complete the planning process, which began in 2017.

“We had a lot of good comment ... about access to the site, height of buildings, objecting to the tallest building being at the back of the site,” said John Crouse, an architect who helped formulate the final plan. “When we really formulated the master plan for the site, we kept that in mind.”





The most recent master plan proposes a mix of residential and commercial buildings with three parking areas dispersed throughout the site. An access road with Atherton Street is planned to line up with Woodycrest Street. On Park Forest Avenue, a controlled access road will connect to the development.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The master plan also contains a street that could would grant access from land next to Patton Crossing that future developers could use to connect the two sites.

The site’s main access road would lead to a public plaza, the focal point of the entire development, Crouse said.

“This is where things will go on,” Crouse said, using farmers markets, art shows and concerts as examples of possible activities and events.

A traffic study of the area has yet to be completed by the developers. Bill Steudler, planning commission member, said traffic is an important issue to consider before moving forward with the project. Doug Erickson, township manager, said the study will be completed, and the results will be submitted to township staff soon.

The tallest structure, a hotel, is planned to be built toward the center of the project site and away from residential buildings — a choice developers made after hearing community comments.

Planning commission members asked North Atherton Street Associates to consider lighting, traffic patterns and access, speed limits and flexibility for future developments.

This month, township staff will review the master plan and make sure it complies with zoning regulations. Once everything is in compliance, the planning commission will make a recommendation to Patton Township’s Board of Supervisors to move forward with development in August.