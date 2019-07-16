With liquor license transfer approved, new restaurant will move forward in State College

State College Borough Council members discuss possible new restaurant State College Borough Council discussed a proposed restaurant—tentatively named Queenstown—for downtown State College, Pa. A restaurant liquor license transfer from College Township could complicate plans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State College Borough Council discussed a proposed restaurant—tentatively named Queenstown—for downtown State College, Pa. A restaurant liquor license transfer from College Township could complicate plans.

State College Borough Council approved an unrestricted liquor license transfer for a New Zealand-themed restaurant planned for the former Spats Cafe and Speakeasy location downtown.

Martin and Deanna Gillespie, who both grew up in Centre County, attended Penn State and moved back to the area after several successful restaurant ventures in San Diego, are planning to open Queenstown, a restaurant named for the New Zealand city in which Martin’s friend and business partner first developed the idea for an upscale burger joint.

Only five members of borough council were present Monday night for the liquor license transfer vote, and all but Councilwoman Theresa Lafer voted for the license transfer with no restrictions on food and beverage ratios.

Lafer said the Gillespies’ insurance company’s requirement that 40% of the restaurant’s sales be from food only serves to “cover their butts.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I think you have a lovely idea for a restaurant, and I would be perfectly happy to let you be a restaurant, not turn rapidly into a tavern or bar,” she said, addressing the Gillespies on Monday night. “You’re taking what would’ve been a really nice place ... and making it just like every other place in town before you’ve even opened.”

Borough Manager Tom Fountaine said the original proposed food and beverage sales ratio of 65/35 came out of research the borough has conducted in an effort to curb the effects of drinking culture in State College. Because there are so many liquor licenses already operating in the borough, he said, the transfer applications are the one opportunity the borough gets to make any changes to them.

“The goal is, with these (liquor license) transfers, to create dining experiences, not bar experiences,” he said.

The license transfer for the Gillespies is the first to pass without restrictions, he said. There have been five applications for liquor license transfers, four of which were approved with restrictions and two of which are still operating — Fuji & Jade Garden and Faccia Luna, he said.

But Martin Gillespie said a bar has never been in the cards for Queenstown.

“I want to bring a concept that you can have family there, you can have adult fun ... and serve some really cool food, and have a great place to be,” he said. “I have no interest in a bar ... I’m too old, I don’t want to deal with the headaches — I was the headache in college, you know, I get it!”

Gillespie, a retired orthopedic surgeon, said he has no intentions of putting anyone out of business with his new restaurant. “I’m trying to bring the community in (and) serve the 150,000 people downtown so that they have a place,” he said.

Every restaurant he’s opened has been inspired by some aspect of New Zealand culture, and Queenstown is named for home — as both the place the restaurant concept started and the Gillespies’ home.

“Each one is a little bit different,” Gillespie said. “And that’s why we do it. Because, you know, I don’t want to be a Friday’s, I don’t want to be a Chili’s, I don’t want to be an Outback Steakhouse. We want to be able to have the flexibility to adapt to each individual market.”

For the time being, the Gillespies are focusing on getting their plans into code, finding local vendors and coming up with an interior design vision. Once those items are accomplished, they’ll focus on refining the menu and hiring management and waitstaff.