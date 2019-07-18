Potential buyer for former Lemont Elementary School building announced

The State College Area School District Board of Directors plans to hold a special meeting Friday to move forward with the sale of the former Lemont Elementary School building. Centre Daily Times, file

Although the Lemont Elementary School formally closed in June, a new buyer — Volos Properties IV, LLC — plans to buy the space and use its facilities as a New Story School.

It would be a private licensed school that provides special education and behavioral health services to children up to 21-years-old who are diagnosed with autism or other disorders.

“Our multidisciplinary teams collaborate with families, school districts and community partners to empower children in overcoming challenges and creating new stories for their lives,” the New Story School said in a statement.

SCASD Board of Directors plan to make a motion to authorize the finance and operations officer and solicitor to file a petition with the Court of Common Pleas of Centre County to approve the sale of the building and grounds in a special meeting on Friday.

Spring Creek Elementary School will serve those who formerly attended Lemont and Houserville Elementary Schools. According to the agreement of sale, SCASD received multiple offers to purchase Lemont but determined Volos Properties to be “the best.”

In September 2017, College Township Council considered purchasing the 28,100-square-foot-building and converting it into a community space; however, that idea was never implemented.

In 1939, Lemont Elementary was a single-story building with eight classrooms and an office area, according to the SCASD website. An addition built five more classrooms, a library and an all-purpose room in 1966. Although the building was renovated in 1966, most of the original structure was left untouched.

Earlier in July, College Township Manager Adam Brumbaugh and Lemont Village Association Chairwoman Sue Smith said they hope the 80-year-old building’s exterior is not altered.

“There aren’t many buildings that look like it in College Township and it holds a lot of history for us,” Brumbaugh said.

New Story School was founded in 1997 by Paul Volosov.

“We have many schools and community programs throughout Pennsylvania, and we are continuing to expand our offerings and locations to meet the growing need of children and their families,” its website reads.