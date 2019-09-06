‘American Pickers’ is returning to Pa. Here’s how you could be featured

Bradenton resident talks about his ‘American Pickers’ appearance Bradenton resident Travis Palmer talks about his experience on American Pickers while living out of state. For Palmer, it was just one more experience out of a lifetime of rubbing elbows with celebrities. Bradenton Herald Mark Young Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bradenton resident Travis Palmer talks about his experience on American Pickers while living out of state. For Palmer, it was just one more experience out of a lifetime of rubbing elbows with celebrities. Bradenton Herald Mark Young

The “Antique Archaeology” van is making its way back to Pennsylvania, and “American Pickers” is hoping to find something they’ve never seen before.

In November, Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team will be filming episodes in Pennsylvania — although no specific locations have yet been scheduled. In an effort to find unique items, the show is asking private collectors to reach out with leads.

If you or someone you know has a collection or accumulation of antiques, producers ask that you send your name, phone number, location, a description of the items and photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

“Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” reports a press release from Cineflix Productions. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

Wolfe and Fritz are no strangers to Centre County. Last summer, the “pickers” made a stop in Philipsburg before heading west to film.

Their signature van was spotted on South Centre Street and drew quite the crowd after word spread about their visit on social media. Fans gathered to take pictures with the crew.

The History Channel’s hit antiquing show hosts are on a mission to “recycle and rescue forgotten relics.” The show first aired in 2010 and is going into filming its 21st season.