With Patton Crossing plan approved, construction to start soon at former mobile home park

How did the Patton Township supervisors vote on a Patton Crossing ordinance? A public hearing was held on a zoning ordinance proposal for the planned Patton Crossing development in Patton Township. Residents gave mixed views on the development, with about even numbers for and against it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A public hearing was held on a zoning ordinance proposal for the planned Patton Crossing development in Patton Township. Residents gave mixed views on the development, with about even numbers for and against it.

With its master plan approved, the proposed Patton Crossing development is officially moving into the former location of Penn State Mobile Home Park.

The board of supervisors unanimously voted to approve the master plan, designed by North Atherton Street Associates, Wednesday night. With a few conditions and modifications, developers Bob Poole, Ara Kervandjian and Heidi Nicholas can finally begin construction on the development, a project that has been in the works since 2017.

The plan includes a mix of residential and commercial buildings with three parking areas dispersed throughout the site. With environmental and affordability concerns voiced during an August meeting, developers said they are willing to compromise by making sure 75% of plants are native species and promising to build 50% affordable housing when development is 50% complete.

“We see this development as being a place where people live, they work and they shop,” said John Crouse, an architect who helped formulate the final master plan. “And we also see this as a place for Patton Township to become a place, particularly in a public plaza.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

An access road with Atherton Street is planned to line up with Woodycrest Street. On Park Forest Avenue, a controlled access road will connect to the development. The master plan also contains a street that could would grant access from land next to Patton Crossing that future developers could use to connect the two sites. The site’s main access road would lead to a public plaza, the focal point of the entire development, Crouse said. In addition to the plaza, recreational space is planned to house volleyball courts and bike lanes.

“It’s an interconnected development that we have,” Crouse said.

Seven residents voiced concerns about the development timeline, its environmental impacts and recreational use before the supervisors took a vote.

Poole said developers want to construct Patton Crossing in a way that will benefit the community, its members and the businesses that will move onto the site. Moving forward, Poole said residents are welcome to reach out to his office and township staff with questions or concerns about the development.

“I don’t think anybody got everything that they wanted,” Supervisor Elliot Abrams said. “I don’t think we ever do, but this is the lowest form of government right here. If you can’t ask a question at this level, what are you going to do?”

With master plan approval, Poole said North Atherton Street Associates wants to begin construction as soon as possible.

“This is a big project, and it’s an important project,” Poole said. “It’s different than what’s been done here in State College ... I think you’re going to love it, and I hope to heck we’re going to do this quick.”