3/20 Coalition holds 24-hour protest in front of State College Municipal Building

Members of a group that organized after last year’s killing of a 29-year-old Black man by State College police camped overnight in front of the municipal building as part of a 24-hour “occupation” to protest a series of demands not being met by the borough.

The 3/20 Coalition held a protest Friday afternoon at the municipal building and do not plan to leave until 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from coalition secretary Melanie Morrison.

In a letter dated Sept. 29 sent to the State College Police Department, the Centre County district attorney and the State College Borough’s council and manager, the 3/20 Coalition called for the names of officers involved in the death of Osaze Osagie as well as an independent investigation and a reallocation of funds from police.

“We are yet to hear any response to our demands,” Morrison said.

Osagie was fatally shot by police last March. According to police, he brandished a 5-inch serrated steak knife as officers attempted to serve a mental health warrant, and was shot three times. District Attorney Bernie Cantorna cleared the officers of wrongdoing and found they were justified in their use of force.

Over the past year, the 3/20 Coalition has held numerous protests in State College to urge officials to meet their demands. This is the first 24-hour occupation outside the municipal building, which is also home to the police department.

“We know that despite all of the promises, task forces, new positions, meetings ... that not much has truly changed since March 20, 2019, certainly not enough to prevent this from happening again,” Morrison said in the statement. “Members will hold space on the grounds of the Municipal Building and we hope the symbolism is not lost on those who continue to deny us.”

Borough spokesman Douglas Shontz said Saturday that the borough was aware of the event Friday evening.

“We are supportive (of) everyone’s First Amendment right and using their rights to make positive changes,” Shontz said. “We would also like to thank everyone for making simple public health decisions like wearing a mask and social distancing.”

He declined to comment on the status of the 3/20 Coalition’s demands. Previously, borough officials have declined to comment due to pending litigation.

The Osagie family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit this month against the borough and ten police officers alleging excessive force, wrongful death, assault, battery, a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.