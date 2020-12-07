‘We all need some positivity.’ How acts of kindness are helping raise money for a State College preschool

The holiday season has arrived, and local little ones are doing their part to make the season bright. Preschoolers at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School are participating in acts of kindness, and encouraging the community to do the same.

Maria Spencer is a parent helping to coordinate the campaign. She said with the current COVID-19 pandemic, projects like this are more important than ever.

“It’s a perfect fit for a time in history when we all need some positivity,” Spencer said. “We needed something that the kids could do that would allow them to be socially distant, raise some money, but also live up to the school’s mission to raise good little human beings that understand kindness and service.”

OLV preschoolers pledge to participate in an act of kindness, such as making thank-you cards for first responders, leaving a treat for the mail carrier, or collecting goods for local families in need. For every act of kindness, they ask family, friends and the community to make a donation to their school.

Students in the 4-year-old kangaroo room at Our Lady of Victory Preschool make “ginger friends” on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. OLV classes have been doing numerous projects to raise kindness. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Many of the school’s usual fundraisers were canceled due to COVID-19. Extra funds were especially needed this year to offset the costs of COVID-19 precautions, such as additional cleaning, masks and hand sanitizer.

Dawn Lorenz, OLV preschool director, said so far, the response to the campaign has been overwhelming.

“Our preschool families really rallied,” Lorenz said. “It is so humbling and so amazing. With the outpouring of goods that were brought in already, we were able to support two local families we (pledged to help), in addition to another family.”

The preschoolers are also putting together special Jared Box packages for COVID-19 patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center. The care packages include puzzles, lotions, pillowcases and other items to keep patients occupied and comfortable during their hospital stay. The students also include handwritten cards and notes.

Students help teachers in the 4-year-old kangaroo room at Our Lady of Victory Preschool place items in a Jared Box that will go to COVID-19 patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center. OLV preschool classes have been doing numerous projects to raise kindness. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“The boxes include little comforts from home, things to do, and cards from the kids to let the patients know that someone is thinking about them and praying for them,” Lorenz said. “I think that makes a huge difference.”

Lorenz said local businesses are also getting on board with the fundraiser. The Pump Station Cafe in Boalsburg, the Boalsburg Car Company, and the State College Police Department have already pledged to join the campaign and commit to their own acts of kindness, she said. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy is also partnering with OLV for the project.

Spencer said it’s never too early to instill a sense of compassion and community in little ones. Even though her daughter and her preschool classmates are young, they really enjoy doing the acts of kindness, she said.

“They are very young ... but they get it,” Spencer said. “My kids talk about acts of kindness around the house. (My daughter) will give a toy to her brother and say, ‘Mom, that was an act of kindness.’ ”

You can follow OLV’s Act of Kindness campaign and join in by using the hashtag #RaisingKindness2020 and visiting their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OLVCS. The fundraiser runs until Dec. 11.