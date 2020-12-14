State College Choral Society takes holiday concert and food drive tradition virtual

The State College Choral Society’s 72nd season doesn’t look quite as planned, but that isn’t stopping the organization from continuing its support of local food banks during the holiday season.

“We’ve basically had to cancel our season. Back in March, when we learned choruses were super-spreader events, we put a quick halt to any rehearsals and subsequently canceled our spring concert,” said board chair Suzanne Neely.

Rehearsals and concerts did not resume this fall, and Neely said the choral society doesn’t plan to meet again in person until next fall.

“We’re trying to do all we can virtually to keep people engaged and remember we’re still here,” she said.

One of the society’s annual events is a free Christmas concert that coincides with a food drive. This year, the society put together a Christmas video that launched on its YouTube channel Saturday, the day the concert would have normally taken place. Similarly, a virtual food drive will accept donations for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank through the end of December.

The food drive effort has been part of the Christmas with the Choral Society concert since 2015. Instead of selling tickets to the annual concert, the society asks for donations of canned goods or nonperishable items.

“Over the past five years, we’ve collected more than two tons of food for the local food bank,” Neely said. “We decided it was too important, even though we’re doing the concert virtually, to let the food drive go by the wayside and we looked for a way to make it a virtual food drive.”

The society aims to raise $7,200 for the food bank, in honor of its 72nd season, with a stretch goal of $12,000, which translates to 72,000 meals. According to Jen Kern, development coordinator, corporate relations, at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, this year’s need for such donations is even greater than in years past.

“We have experienced a 47% increase in need compared to this time last year,” she said. “The support from the community has been amazing and awe-inspiring. It has helped us address the immediate need caused by the pandemic. We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of community support we have seen over the nine months.”

And Kern anticipates a “long road ahead” as the COVID-19 pandemic and economic consequences continue.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves 27 counties in central Pennsylvania. Prior to the pandemic, the food bank served approximately 135,000 individuals each month; that number has grown to 200,000 individuals each month.

“We know the impact of this crisis will continue at a high level long after the story of the 200,000 families seeking food assistance has left the public eye,” she said. “We anticipate the road to recovery could last up to two years after the pandemic ends ...”

Every $1 donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank helps provide six meals to those in need, Kern said. If the choral society reaches its fundraising goal of $7,200, the food bank can help provide 43,200 meals.

“I would encourage everyone to donate if they can, as much or as little as they’re able,” Neely said.

The society is also looking for a matching business sponsor to contribute to its goal. Interested businesses can contact either Neely or Kern, at ssneely4music@gmail.com or jkern@centralpafoodbank.org, respectively.

For more information or to donate, visit www.scchoralsociety.org.