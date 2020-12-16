Centre Daily Times Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Restrictions and traffic disruptions: Here’s what’s happening on Centre County roads

By CDT news staff

As snow continues to fall in Centre County — with more on the way, according to the National Weather Service — travel conditions are hazardous.

First responders have been called to numerous crashes throughout the area, and there are some closures and restrictions in place on county roadways. Here’s what to know:

Top headlines in your inbox

Get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Check https://www.511pa.com, use the 511PA app or follow @511PAStateColl for live updates on Centre County road conditions.

Check back for updates on this story.

Related stories from Centre Daily Times
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service