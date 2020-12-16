Restrictions and traffic disruptions: Here’s what’s happening on Centre County roads

As snow continues to fall in Centre County — with more on the way, according to the National Weather Service — travel conditions are hazardous.

First responders have been called to numerous crashes throughout the area, and there are some closures and restrictions in place on county roadways. Here’s what to know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is temporarily restricting certain vehicles, including tractors without trailers, enclosed cargo delivery trucks and commercial and school buses, on Interstate 99 in Centre County and I-80 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties. Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph for all vehicles while the restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane.

Level 3 restrictions are also in place for I-80, starting at I-99 from the 161/Bellefonte interchange and spreading east through Centre and Clinton counties. Under these restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

State Route 350 is closed to all traffic, according to a Facebook post from Hope Fire Company.

Winter driving can be extremely dangerous. Take it slow! Roads are already getting slick and more snow is on the way. If you don't need to travel, stay home. Stay safe out there! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/OGNDaPsmh4 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 16, 2020

Check https://www.511pa.com, use the 511PA app or follow @511PAStateColl for live updates on Centre County road conditions.

Check back for updates on this story.