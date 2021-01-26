With a winter weather advisory in effect in Centre County, here’s what’s closed and delayed

Snow and sleet covers Earlystown Road on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. Centre Daily Times, file

With a winter weather advisory in effect through 3 p.m. Tuesday, businesses and schools have announced delays and closures in attempt to keep people off icy roads.

Mixed precipitation is expected in areas of central Pennsylvania, with ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, according to Accuweather.

Here’s a look at what is closed and delayed Tuesday:

Bald Eagle Area School District is closed and having a flexible instruction day.

Bellefonte Area School District is closed and having a flexible instruction day.

Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology will use a flexible instruction day, with no in-person learning.

State College Area School District schools are closed after the district first issued a two-hour delay. The closure applies to all students, and the day will be made up on April 5.

Schlow Centre Region Library’s in-person services are suspended until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Road closures:

U.S. Route 322 is closed in Philipsburg from Route 504 to Sandy Ridge Trail due to crash. Check https://www.511pa.com, use the 511PA app or follow @511PAStateColl for live updates on Centre County road conditions.

Check back for updates.