U.S. Route 322 closed near Philipsburg after multivehicle crash

An about six-mile stretch of U.S. Route 322 was closed during rush hour Tuesday after a multivehicle crash in Rush Township.

A tractor-trailer crashed about 7:30 a.m. into a parked car along the 2400 block, according to Centre County dispatch.

The highway is closed between state Route 504 and Sandy Ridge Trail, the state Department of Transportation said. A spokesperson estimated the road may reopen at noon, but acknowledged “it could push later.”

PennDOT closed a westbound lane of Route 322 at Interstate 99 to detour traffic. Westbound drivers are urged to use I-99 South to state Route 350 North, and then back to Route 322.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured to state Route 350, then I-99 and then Route 322.

Moshannon Valley EMS and state police at Rockview also responded.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday. Mixed precipitation, including up to one inch of snow and a light glaze of ice, is expected, according to the National Weather Service.