How has your life changed during the pandemic? Share your reflections with us

Mount Nittany Medical Center staff cheer on Betty Knouse of Port Matilda, as she is discharged in October after spending more than 30 days hospitalized with COVID-19. Photo provided

Centre County reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 20, 2020, two weeks after the virus was reported in Pennsylvania.

The news came three days after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus. By then, many of us — including the Centre Daily Times staff — started to work from home, with no idea how long it would last. Next came the added challenge for some of us with children at home too, and the shift to virtual learning.

Our community looks much different today than it did 12 months ago, and not just because of the masks or because vaccines are being rolled out. More than 13,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in our county, and more than 200 lives lost. Businesses shuttered, temporarily or for good, and signature events that define our community were called off.

And still, people worked to make the best of an unprecedented situation. Birthday celebrations were held via drive-by parade, weddings and births still took place, families gathered more closely than ever and some used the opportunity to volunteer or learn a new skill.

Whatever your pandemic experience has been, we’d like to hear about it. For an upcoming story to mark a year since the first coronavirus case in Centre County, we’re looking for community members to share their experiences — good or bad — and how life has changed.

Please use the form below to write your submission in 350 words. Photos or video may be submitted to cdtnewstips@centredaily.com. We plan to share responses in an upcoming story.