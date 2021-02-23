Free COVID-19 testing in Centre County will continue through March. Here’s what to know

Though it’s testing fewer patients per day since a December peak, the county-funded COVID-19 testing site will continue operations through March.

The board of commissioners unanimously extended Centre County Government’s contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide walk-in testing through March 27 during Tuesday’s meeting. The site — located at the former Comcast building, 1155 Benner Pike, Suite 120 — will accommodate 200 tests per day, a 100 test decrease from previous weeks.

“I think it makes sense for us to keep it here, at least for the month of March, again — monitoring it as we go along,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said. “But at a certain time, when vaccinations really start to get out into the community, as they are now, but really start to ramp up ... we’re going to be pulling back on the AMI testing site as we go forward.”

The pop-up testing site, which was previously located at the Nittany Mall, has administered more than 8,000 tests and is funded by CARES Act funds. An operating cost of $66,000 per week is included in the most recent contract extension.

Patients of all ages may utilize the site, which is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. No symptoms or appointments are needed to receive a free test. A photo ID or insurance card are required upon arrival. Registration is completed on-site.